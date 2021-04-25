FAWAD: Locals and travelers bear yet another blustery day in Coachella Valley

News

Sunday marked another First Alert Weather Alert Day as powerful gusts of wind traveled throughout the Coachella Valley.

"I live in Desert Hot Springs where you see all this wind and I just got out the hospital and it’s windy. I don’t like this wind because I’m sick and it’s just so windy, I get scared," said one Desert Hot Springs resident who calls herself OG Granny.

Wind powered turbines could be seen rotating in synchrony from Indian Canyon Drive. As of Sunday evening, no road closures were issued due to the wind event.

"We’re going back home now," said Arizona resident, Liam Ruano.

Ruano and his family made a quick stop in Palm Springs while on their way back to Arizona.

Luggage was tightly strapped to their vehicle.

"It wasn’t until I stopped I noticed there was some wind," Phoenix resident, Henry Warner said.

Warner and his wife were also on their way back to Arizona after visiting his parents in La Jolla.

"As long as you’re paying attention and holding your steering wheel, you’re fine," Warner said.

Meanwhile, the Desert Hot Springs resident said recent winds have been the worst she's seen it in the valley.

"I don’t really drive anymore, but when it’s like this I can’t drive at all. I get too scared," she said.

One market on Indian Canyon Drive toward Desert Hot Springs took a hit from the wind, but owner Esteban Santiago said they were used to it.

"It’s affected by the air, it doesn’t let us work well," owner, Esteban Santiago said in a response translated from Spanish to English.

The awnings over his outside market were shifting in all directions. The good news: he said wind or no wind, business tends to stay the same.

"No, people arrive anyway. Pure food product and all that," said Santiago.