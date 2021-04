News

A 22-year-old woman was killed today in a solo vehicle crash in Coachella.

Diana Reyes-Gonzalez of Mecca died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:20 a.m. on Avenue 52 near Tyler Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro said deputies arrived and found the woman dead. No one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.