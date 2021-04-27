Power pole collision closes stretch of S. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs

News

Police closed a stretch of South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs early Tuesday morning after a motorist struck and damaged a power pole.

Repair crews were on the scene of the crash at the intersection of South Palm Canyon Drive and Morongo Road.

It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. damaging the pole and leaving powerlines dangling over the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but a white suv was suffered major front-end damage in the collision.

Southern California Edison crews were called to the scene to make repairs.

Police closed Palm Canyon Drive's southbound lanes until repairs are completed.

The northbound lanes remained open.