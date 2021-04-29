5-year-old valley boy in hospital for months while receiving treatment for brain tumor

News

5-year-old valley resident Ryder Teague has been hospitalized at Loma Linda University Children's Hospital since November while receiving treatment for a brain tumor.

The boy is finishing up his last stem cell transplant is currently isolation.

The boy's mother Destini tells News Channel 3 the treatment is going well.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Ryder and Destini Teague to learn more about their experience, along with what they're doing to make it through this challenging time.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.

The family has set up a go fund me campaign to raise money to assist with medical bills.

GoFundMe LINK:

https://gofund.me/f2a93cab