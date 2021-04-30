Fire burns down home in Dream Homes neighborhood of Cathedral City

News

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a large structure fire in the Dream Homes neighborhood of Cathedral City.

The fire is burning on the 30100 Block of San Diego Drive in Cathedral City. The fire was originally reported at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia that they heard live ammunition exploding as the fire raged.

Crews still putting out flames and hot spots at a house fire in Cathedral City. So. Much. Smoke. ⁦Thankfully no one injured - and still 6 to 10 more hours left in the firefight, a battalion chief says. @KESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/8JXdrJRfpw — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) May 1, 2021

Jake spoke with a battalion at the scene who said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

One home was burned, but there was damage to the property of several nearby homes (backyards, poles, etc.)

Viewers have reported seeing the smoke throughout the west end of the valley.

View from Edom Hill and the Hyatt (Courtesy of Dale Jag)

There fire caused damage to a nearby power pole, leaving 9 customers without power, Southern California Edison's outage page shows. There is no estimated time for restoration at this time.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for 6 to 10 hours.

Firefighters at work as temperatures in Cathedral City reach 103 degrees

