News

News Channel 3 received multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area of Cesar Chavez street and Bagdad avenue overnight.

Viewers in the area said they saw many Sheriff's deputies as well as a helicopter in the area.

We have reached out to the Sheriff's department but have not heard back yet this morning.

We will bring you updates as we get them.

Stay with News Channel 3 on-air and always online for any new developments.