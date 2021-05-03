GoFundMe launched for Cathedral City family who lost home in fire

News

A family was left without a home Friday afternoon after a giant fire in Cathedral City. The smoke was visible throughout the west end of the Coachella Valley.

Seven people were living inside the home, including a special needs child.

One of the residents said the family was inside at the time the fire started did not know there was a fire just outside. Thankfully a visitor stopped by to let them know just in time .

"Within a matter of minutes the house was engulfed in flames, we didn't have a chance to grab anything," said Destiny Reyes, a resident of the home.

The family is currently living in a hotel for the time being.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family in this rough time.

"The Dumas/Joslin family has over come some difficult times, but as proud as they may be to ask for help, this is something they are going to need help with," reads the page.

Click here if you would like to help.