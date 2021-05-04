Palm Springs aligns face covering order with current CDC guidance

News

The city of Palm Springs rescinded its emergency face covering order to align it with the current CDC guidance.

The new guidance means that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear face coverings outdoors expect when attending crowded events. This would include things like live performances, parades, fairs, festivals, sports, events, or other similar settings.

People who are not vaccinated will still be required to wear face coverings outdoors when physical distance is not possible.

In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status, except as outlined in the State’s guidance.

For more information about the guidance, including any exceptions, visit www.cdph.ca.gov