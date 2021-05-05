Skip to Content
12:30 PM
Body found near UCR Palm Desert parking lot, investigation underway

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the discovery of a body near the parking lot of the UC Riverside-Palm Desert building.

UC Riverside-Palm Desert is located near the intersection of Frank Sinatra and Cook Street, right next to the California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

Viewers called into the newsroom reporting heavy police activity in the area shortly before 11 a.m. A News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed there was a body laying in the area. Viewers

We are waiting to hear back from the Sheriff's Department with the latest information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Jesus Reyes

