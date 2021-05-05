Palm Springs Public Library reopens to the public

News

For the first time in quite a long time, the Palm Springs Public Library is back open to the public!

Face coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2.

The library's computers are available to use once again.

Don't want to go inside but want to check out some books, DVDs, and more? The "Library-A-Go-Go" pickup service will continue to operate.

To use this pickup service, call the library at 760-322-7323 from Monday-Thursday (10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) and Friday-Saturday (10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) or place items on hold via PSPL's online catalog.

Additionally, passport service is anticipated to resume again in the near future.

For more information, please visit PalmSpringsLibrary.org.