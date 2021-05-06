Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to resume seven-day operations starting May 10

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will once again be open seven days a week starting on May 10.

The tramway has been operating Thursday through Monday since reopening back in February. The new schedule now means that visitors can check out the tram any day of the week!

“Since our reopening on February 18 after the Covid closure, we have operated on educed Thursday through Monday schedule. For the convenience and enjoyment of both local residents and our Valley’s many visitors, we are delighted to be back to seven-day-a-week operations just in time for our summer season,” said Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols.

On regular weekdays, the first car up will be at 10:00 a.m. and the last car up will be at 6:00 p.m. with the last car down at 8:00 p.m.

This changes on weekends and holidays as the first car up will be at 8:00 a.m., the last car up will be at 7:00 p.m. and the last car down will be at 9:00 p.m.

Advance online ticket purchase is still required at www.pstramway.com.