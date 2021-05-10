Missing 92-year-old man found safe, back with family

News

UPDATE: The man has been found safe and is back with family, police announced.

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 92-year-old man who went missing Sunday night.

Kaiser Frank Norris was last seen at his home on the 46100 block of Willow Lane at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say. Norris' son told officer family noticed he was not at their residence at 5:30 A.M. on Monday and realized Norris left in his white 2014 Ford F-150 bearing CA plates.

The truck has an extended cab, standard model F-150 pick-up.

Family told police that Norris recently made statements about traveling to Northern California. Family also told police that Norris has never left the residence unannounced and has no family in the area.

Norris has known medical conditions and requires daily medications, which he left at the residence. He may appear to be disoriented or confused.

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Norris or know of his current whereabouts, you are asked to contact Indio Police at 760-391-4051 as soon as possible.