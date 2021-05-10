Teenager injured in Indio shooting

News

Indio Police had announced no immediate suspects in a weekend shooting that left a teenager hospitalized in serious condition.

The violence was reported Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on Daisy Street and John Nobles Avenue.

Police officers said they found a 15-year-old boy who'd been shot in the head.

He was hospitalized in serious condition as of Monday morning.

There was no immediate word on the boy's identity or that of any suspects involved.

Police said several suspects ran from the scene and drove off in a sedan.

Call the police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 760-341-STOP.

