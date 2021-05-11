Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:23 PM

Rescue underway at North Lykken hiking trail in Palm Springs

North Lykken trail in Palm Springs (Courtesy of the Palm Springs Fire Department)
North Lykken trail in Palm Springs (Courtesy of the Palm Springs Fire Department)

First responders are at the scene of a hiker rescue at the North Lyyken trail in Palm Springs.

Police said a 29-year-old female was hiking on the trail and went unconscious for a reason that remains unknown to authorities at this time. Medics were called to the trail at around 1:26 p.m.

Medical personnel are currently with hiker and are arranging the rescue.

CHP helicopter H-60 is arriving on scene to fly the patient and medics off the mountain to an awaiting AMR ambulance, the Palm Springs Fire Department tweeted.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content