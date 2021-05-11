Rescue underway at North Lykken hiking trail in Palm Springs

News

First responders are at the scene of a hiker rescue at the North Lyyken trail in Palm Springs.

Police said a 29-year-old female was hiking on the trail and went unconscious for a reason that remains unknown to authorities at this time. Medics were called to the trail at around 1:26 p.m.

Medical personnel are currently with hiker and are arranging the rescue.

CHP helicopter H-60 is arriving on scene to fly the patient and medics off the mountain to an awaiting AMR ambulance, the Palm Springs Fire Department tweeted.

— Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) May 11, 2021

