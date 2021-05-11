Two adults & four children displaced after fire at Indio home

News

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a structure fire at a home in Indio Tuesday afternoon.

The fire occurred at a home on the 46500 block of Padua Circle in Indio. It was initially reported at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Cal Fire confirmed the fire was established in the attic. Crews were able to fully contain flames at approximately 4:14 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Residents were already out of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. Red Cross was requested for 2 adults and 4 children.

