Local teacher surprised with a new SUV on the Kelly Clarkson Show

A hardworking east valley teacher got the quite the surprise Wednesday on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

Virginia Mora has been a teacher at Mecca Elementary School for 18 years. Like for so many teachers and students, this past year has been a challenging time. Many students in the east valley have no internet access, a problem amplified as virtual distance learning became the norm.

Mora has been driving out to students' homes and delivering learning packets so struggling students and keep up as well as encouragement. She's also providing students with supplies out of her own pocket. All this while raising to young children.

Mecca Elementary principal Armando Rivera called Mora a role model not only for students but also for teachers.

Mora and Rivera were guests on Wednesday's edition of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where she explained the situation. It was during the interview where Hyundai surprised Mecca Elementary School teacher Virginia Mora with a new SUV!

Mora also received $5,000 to make it easier for provide school supplies for students.