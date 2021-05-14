Firefighters work to contain fire homeless encampment in Desert Hot Springs
Viewers have been calling the newsroom reporting heavy smoke from a fire burning visible throughout Desert Hot Springs Friday afternoon.
A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that firefighters are working to contain a one acre refuse fire involving two vehicles at Verbenia and Hacienda.
The fire was first reported at 2:40 p.m. No vegetation is currently on fire, the spokesperson said.
The Palm Springs and Cathedral City Fire Department was called to assist with the blaze.
