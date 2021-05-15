Three people displaced from their home after fire breaks out in the attic of a Palm Desert home

News

Three people are out of their home Saturday morning after a fire tore through the attic.

Firefighters said they responded just after midnight to the home on Sondgroth court near the Cahuilla Hills neighborhood off of Highway 74.

Firefighters said they found the attic of the single-family home on fire there.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called out to help the displaced adults.

No word yet on the cause of the blaze.