No injuries have been reported in a fire that broke out Tuesday morning off the I-10 freeway near the Bob Hope exit. Firefighters battling this blaze in Rancho Mirage said the tamarisk tree fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. at Ramon Road and Bob Hope Dr.

The fire is near a homeless encampment and has destroyed items from it. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.