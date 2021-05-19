Person in serious condition after near drowning in La Quinta

News

A person was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning at the Madison Club in La Quinta Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire was called to the 53000 block of Ross Avenue at around 1:17 p.m. to respond to reports of a possible drowning in the area.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that when crews arrived on scene, employees of the country club managed to pull the person out of the pool. The person was then transported to the hospital via a ground ambulance. They are currently in serious condition.

There was no word on the person's age or gender nor the circumstances surrounding the near drowning at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.