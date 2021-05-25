Skip to Content
Deputies investigate shooting with two possible victims in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting with two victims in the community of Thermal.

The shooting was reported at 4:24 p.m. in the area of Avenue 69 and Pierce Street, Correctional Sgt Deanna Pecoraro of the Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3. There was no information available at this time on the first victim located.

Pecoraro added that deputies are currently searching the area of Avenue 66 and Pierce for a possible second victim. A helicopter can be seen circling the area assisting deputies with the search.

Smoke from a nearby fire burning in Thermal Tuesday afternoon is visible as deputies search the shooting scene

Deputies are also searching the area for a possible suspect. There is no information available on the suspect at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we work to gather more information.

