Watch Live: Virtual roundtable on future of Salton Sea with local, state, & federal officials
Members of a coalition of environmental and community organizations working to avert ecological collapse at the Salton Sea are hosting a roundtable discussion with state and local leaders on the Sea’s future.
The event will be held virtually and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube starting at 1 p.m.
Leaders expected to speak includes, Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources Secretary, Asm. Eduardo García, (D-Coachella), Joaquín Esquivel, California State Water Resources Control Board chair, & Adriana Torres, youth advocate.
