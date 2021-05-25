Watch Live: Virtual roundtable on future of Salton Sea with local, state, & federal officials

News

Members of a coalition of environmental and community organizations working to avert ecological collapse at the Salton Sea are hosting a roundtable discussion with state and local leaders on the Sea’s future.

The event will be held virtually and will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube starting at 1 p.m.

Leaders expected to speak includes, Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources Secretary, Asm. Eduardo García, (D-Coachella), Joaquín Esquivel, California State Water Resources Control Board chair, & Adriana Torres, youth advocate.

Learn more about the issues at the Salton Sea with our special four-part series, Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project