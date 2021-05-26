Ace Hotel in Palm Springs hosting job fair

News

Looking for a job? The Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs is hosting a job fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions available include server, bartender, room service attendant, host, busser/runner, housekeeping room attendant, line cook, prep cook, massage therapist, licensed hair and makeup artist, front desk agent and reservations agent.

Those hired at the job fair will receive a $500 signing bonus.

Safety measures will be observed and masks will be required.

The Ace Hotel is located at 701 E Palm Canyon Drive.

You can learn more about the hotel at: https://www.acehotel.com/palmsprings/