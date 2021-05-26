Desert Christian Academy marks final day of classes after providing full year of in-person learning

News

Today is the final day of classes at Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes, a private school which provided in-person learning since the school year began last September, despite concerns over Covid-19.

The school's Secondary Principal tells News Channel 3 the school followed several health and safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 to protect students and staff while they were on campus.

The school remained open, while public schools around the valley and the state were mostly closed for most of the academic year.

Today News Channel 3 will visit with students and administrators at Desert Christian Academy to learn more about how they navigated through the year while working to keep people healthy, and while also experiencing significant growth in enrollment, according to Scott.

