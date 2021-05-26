Groundbreaking for Coachella Valley Arena set to be held on June 2

News

The Oak View Group and Berger Foundation will officially break ground on the Coachella Valley Arena near Palm Desert on June 2.

Construction on the $300 million, 11,000 seat arena is expected to be open by Fall 2022. It will be built on 43-acres of unincorporated land near Palm Desert just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will host concerts and entertainment events, as well as serve as the home of an AHL hockey team, the affiliate for the NHL's newest team, the Seattle Kraken.

Tod Leiweke, a partner in the Seattle Kraken, is expected to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony, along with Supervisor Manuel Perez, Scott White of the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors' Bureau, Doug Vance of the Berger Foundation, and Tim Leiweke & Irving Azoff of the Oak View Group. There is also expected to be a special musical guest who has yet to be announced.

