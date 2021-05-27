Coachella Valley school districts gear up for summer school following academic year impacted by Covid-19

News

Coachella Valley school districts are gearing up for summer school following an academic year adversely impacted by distance learning and other challenges related to Covid-19 and the state's response to the virus.

Some districts around the state are offering an expanded curriculum for the summer session, including remedial studies to make up for time lost in the classroom.

Some districts are also reportedly experiencing difficulties in filling teaching positions for the summer session.

Today News Channel 3 will look to speak with representatives from all 3 valley public school districts, along with representatives from local teachers unions to learn more about plans for summer instruction, along with any possible challenges districts might be facing in delivering the programs.

Be sure to catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.