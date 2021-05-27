United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire presented with a $43,000 check from Tour de Palm Springs

News

The Tour de Palm Springs, a charity cycling ride held to benefit local charities, presented the United Cerebral Palsy of the Inland Empire (UCPIE) with a check for more than $43,000 on Tuesday.

Officials say more than 80 children and adults with disabilities participated in the virtual charity cycling event in February.

"We did a virtual event this year we raised $70,000 to $80,000 which is nice," Tim Esser, the founder of the Tour de Palm Springs.

Greg Wetmore, president & CEO of the UCPIE and Tim Esser, the founder of the Tour de Palm Springs say they're already preparing for the next event.

"Working with our sponsors, friends, business associates to provide services for children with disabilities is what we do," Wetmore said.

Officials say UCPIE has raised more than $300,000 since its first Tour de Palm Springs event back in 2012. Visit https://ucpie.org/ to learn more about the organization.

Esser says the next Tour de Palm Springs will be held on February 12, 2022. Visit https://tourdepalmsprings.com/