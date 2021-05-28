Rep Ruiz hosts Mental Health Wellness Month Webinar sharing resources for the community
Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz hosted a Mental Health Roundtable discussion with Dr. Jill Gover, the project health manager for the Desert AIDS Project, and a variety of community leaders.
"It's very very important to let people know that there are services. given what we have been through in the past 15 months. I think all of us could really benefit from therapy," Gover said.
You can watch the complete discussion below:
Congressman Ruiz shared out the following community resources.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, call 800-273-8255.
- Veterans Crisis Line: http://VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat
- Riverside University Health System - Behavioral Health: https://www.ruhealth.org/en-us
- DAP Health: https://www.daphealth.org/health-services/behavioral-health/
- Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation: https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/
- NAMI Coachella Valley: https://namicoachellavalley.org/
Comments