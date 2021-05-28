Rep Ruiz hosts Mental Health Wellness Month Webinar sharing resources for the community

News

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz hosted a Mental Health Roundtable discussion with Dr. Jill Gover, the project health manager for the Desert AIDS Project, and a variety of community leaders.

"It's very very important to let people know that there are services. given what we have been through in the past 15 months. I think all of us could really benefit from therapy," Gover said.

You can watch the complete discussion below:

Congressman Ruiz shared out the following community resources.

If you or a loved one is in crisis, call 800-273-8255.