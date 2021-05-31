14-year-old boy from Desert Hot Springs remains missing
The search continues for a 14-year-old boy missing since at least Sunday.
Robert Clark, 14, was last seen around the 13700 block of Mark Drive.
Robert is described as a White male juvenile, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt and green shorts.
Contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904 if have any information on Robert's whereabouts.
