14-year-old boy from Desert Hot Springs remains missing

News

The search continues for a 14-year-old boy missing since at least Sunday.

Robert Clark, 14, was last seen around the 13700 block of Mark Drive.

Robert is described as a White male juvenile, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt and green shorts.

Contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department at (760) 329-2904 if have any information on Robert's whereabouts.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.