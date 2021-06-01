Get an inside look at the new Eisenhower Birth Center

News

For the first time in nearly 20 years, newborns will be delivered at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

"We are so excited. We've been waiting for this for quite a while," said Veronica Williams, nursing director at Eisenhower Health.

The hospital says the 50,000 square foot facility has everything new parents need for a safe and comfortable delivery. Martin Massiello, president and CEO of the hospital, said that the center will provide a much needed resource to the valley.

"There's a lot more younger people and people that are living here year round. And so we just thought it was part of our responsibility to bring new life into the world as new families come into the valley," Massiello said.

Check Out: Eisenhower Family Birth Center welcomes its first newborn hours after its grand opening

There are two surgical suites, eight private newborn intensive care unit rooms, and seven postpartum rooms where moms can recover from c-sections or deliver there if other rooms are full. There are also 14 private labor, delivery, and recovery rooms.

"Means that mom labor's deliver, recover and postpartum stay pretty much to stay in the same room during the whole process," Williams said.

Williams says they've hired 60 nurses to work there and are planning to add at least 20 more in the future. In addition to skilled staff the center has some of the latest technology, like easy to use labor beds and baby warmers with built in oxygen and saturation readers.

"It is warmer that has everything built in for newborn resuscitation," Williams said.

And that means mom and baby can stay together throughout the whole process, so no more looking through the nursery windows.

In the intensive care unit for newborns, there are special lights to help babies get used to the difference between day and night.

"We also have the NIC view cameras, which are cameras that allow the family whether it be mom going home to take a shower, or maybe the grandparents side estate, to be able to have a visual on the baby," Williams said.

The center also offers a variety of other services including birthing classes and breastfeeding support.