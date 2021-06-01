M 3.4 earthquake recorded near Aguanga Tuesday afternoon

News

The US Geological Survey recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake near Aguanga Tuesday at around 2:29 p.m.

We've gotten no local reports from those who might've felt shaking. The USGS did record reports from those who felt the earthquake more towards the west end of the county.

