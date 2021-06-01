One person dead following rollover crash near I-10 in Banning

News

One person is dead following a single-vehicle traffic collision in Banning Tuesday afternoon, a Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed.

The crash happened on Hargrave Street near the eastbound exit of Interstate 10. The crash didn't happen on the I-10, Banning Police are investigating the incident.

We're working to confirm additional details on the collision.

Caltrans confirmed the #Lane of the eastbound I-10 in the area will be closed for an unknown duration due to the crash.

