Brush fire burning in Banning remains at 75 acres, 5% containment

Ground and air units are responding to a 75-acre brush fire burning in medium to light fuels in the area of Old Banning Idyllwild Road south of Shirleon Drive in Banning.

140 firefighters, 14 engine companies, 4 air tankers have been called to the scene to help contain the fire.

The fire was first reported at 6:35 p.m. and grew to 50 acres by 7:20. As of 8 p.m., the fire grew to 60 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

The latest update at 8:40 p.m. revealed the fire grew to 75 acres. It was five-percent contained as of 9:30 p.m.

"The fire is burning in medium fuels with winds out of the west," reads a Cal Fire tweet at 8 p.m.

