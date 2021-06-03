Firefighters work to contain fire at mobile home in Thousand Palms

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are at the scene of a residential structure fire at a mobile home in Thousand Palms Thursday afternoon.

The fire is at a home in the Tri-Palm Estates and Country Club near the area of Chiricahua Drive and Broadmoor Drive.

Residential Structure Fire in Thousand Palms RPT @ 5:23 PM - 32600 Blk Chiricahua Dr. - Firefighters are on scene of a fully involved double wide mobile home. #BroadmoorIC 7 ENG, 1 MEDIC PATROL #RivCoNow — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 4, 2021

