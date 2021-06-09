10 people traveling across the country hospitalized after medical issue near Desert Center

News

A group traveling across the United States in a sprinter-type van is now on their way to a hospital after suffering a medical issue while on Interstate 10 near Desert Center.

Medical and police units were called out to Red Cloud Mine Road, which is located between Desert Center and Chiraco Summit, at approximately 3:11 p.m.

After some initial confusion over the incident, we were able to reach CAL FIRE. Jody Hagemann, a Cal Fire spokesperson, confirmed that the 15 passengers inside the van all became overcome with something. The issue caused the driver to pull off the highway and call the authorities.

First responders made their way to the scene of the incident, but by the time units arrived the 15 passengers were able to get some fresh air and started feeling better, Hagemann said.

There was no word on what cause of the issue was, but Cal Fire transported 10 passengers to an area hospital to get them checked out.

Hagemann confirmed that all passengers sustained minor injuries.