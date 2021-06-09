Greater Palm Springs CVB launches ‘Summer Eats Pass’ for discounts to several local restaurants

News

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched its digital "Summer Eats Pass" offering discounts and special menus at dozens of restaurants and eateries around the Coachella Valley.

To sign-up, just download the FREE mobile pass and get access to exclusive offers from Greater Palm Springs restaurants.

Click this image to visit the sign-up page

With the pass, you'll be able to find from special prix fixe menus to free items with purchase and more.

Each time diners use the pass to check in to a local eatery, they become eligible for a weekly drawing to win a $50 gift card to a local restaurant.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer the Summer Eats Pass to encourage the community and visitors to help support our local restaurant scene and even encourage exploration of new favorites," said Davis Meyer, Director of Partnership. "Despite a challenging year for the restaurant industry, Greater Palm Springs offers a rich and diverse culinary scene with a variety of new offerings available for people to experience this summer."

Participating restaurants include Blue Coyote Grill, Heirloom Craft Kitchen, Johannes, Azure Palm Cafe and more. For those looking to take advantage of the region's latest openings, pay a visit to Boozehounds, a dog-friendly dining concept, Bar Cecil, a swanky lounge paying homage to bon vivant Cecil Beaton, and 1501 Uptown, a classic American gastro pub.

