Splash House Palm Springs set to return in August

Splash House is coming back to Palm Springs in August!

Goldenvoice announced on Thursday that Splash House Palm Springs will return on August 13-15 & 20-22.

You can register today to access the on-sale, which will start on Thursday, June 17 at 12pm PT. Visit http://splashhouse.com/ to register.

The line-up announced is set to be released soon is coming soon.

Splash House is a 21+ summer festival series that takes place across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs. This year's venues include the Saguaro, the Margaritaville, and the Renaissance. The after-hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum will also return this year.