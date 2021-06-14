7-year-old girl killed in crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms over the weekend

News

The coroner's office identified a 7-year-old girl killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday at approximately 1:52 a.m. on the eastbound side of the I-10 at the Monterey Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 7-year-old girl was later identified by the coroner's office as Natalie Tellez on Indio. Authorities said she was pronounced dead at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage an hour after the crash.

Family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Click here to visit the page.

The crash was initially reported as a vehicle with a blown-out tire. There was no additional information on the crash. We reached out to the Indio - CHP office for additional details and are awaiting a call back.

CHP also noted one passenger in the vehicle had a hand injury requiring medical assistance.

