Flats Fire: Crews battling scorching temperatures as heat wave grips California

News

Scorching temperatures and nightly winds are what crews are continuing to battle on the second day of the Flats Fire, burning in the mountains above the Coachella Valley, near Pinyon Pines.

400 acres have been scorched since the fire sparked Sunday. It's 30 percent contained as firefighters continue to make progress.

Monday afternoon, crews continued to put out smoldering hot spots and mitigate risk to structures, despite triple-digit heat.

Firefighters said 400 personnel were called in to fight the fire with CalFire and the Forest Service beefing up staffing to switch out crews more often, helping to protect them from potential heat exhaustion.

"It makes it very, very difficult for the firefighters in the field to do the job, maintain hydration and still be able to continue mopping up at a high-paced rate," said Jim Snow, unified Forest Service incident commander. "Long sleeves, pants, carrying your gear, you do get tired... We try to get folks some time to rest, get them some shade, get them some AC in the vehicles once in a while, limit the exposure to a 16-hour shift."

A helicopter delivered 200 gallons of bottled water on a pallet to keep firefighters hydrated in higher elevations without requiring them to carry the weight in the heat and scorching sun.

Monday night, another 250 firefighters were set to relieve the day crews as they continue to push for containment through the evening and into Tuesday.