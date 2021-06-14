Man injured in La Quinta hit-and-run crash pronounced dead a week later

News

A 30-year-old man injured after a hit-and-run crash in La Quinta last week has been pronounced dead, the coroner's confirmed.

Obed Heredia, 30, of La Quinta was struck by a vehicle in the area of Avenida Mendoza and Calle Sinaloa last Monday at approximately 5:22 a.m.

Obed Heredia

The suspect vehicle fled before deputies arrived to the scene. There was no description of a possible suspect vehicle available at this time.

Heredia's family continued to call for witnesses to come forward and help find the suspect. They are also calling for the driver to turn themselves in.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Thermal Sheriff Station at 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

