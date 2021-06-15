Person hospitalized with major injuries after crashing into pole in Palm Springs

News

A person was rushed to the hospital after suffering major injuries in a crash Tuesday morning in Palm Springs.

The crash happened on N. Indian Canyon Drive, just south of Garnet Avenue, near the I-10 exit.

Police said a driver in a silver Sedan swerved off the road, flipped over and crashed into a power pole.

Witnesses say a truck that was behind the Sedan also had to swerve out of the way and off the road.

The Sedan caught on fire but a good Samaritan pulled the driver out. The driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.