Restriction-free celebrations around the valley mark CA reopening

With restrictions being dropped across California Tuesday, valley residents celebrated the state's June 15 reopening by heading out to shop, eat and come together.

Paty Gierau went out to Kitchen 86 in Palm Desert to kick off a post-pandemic chapter with a group of friends.

While masks are still required certain circumstances, like on transit or in hospitals, Gierau said covering her face is what she's most ready to put behind her. "I have here my bag of masks; I'm ready to go to the desert, dig a hole and burn them," she said. "That's how excited I am."

The restaurant brought in live music for an evening-long party, and many businesses along El Paseo offered deals and discounts to celebrate. "We're actually really excited," said Kitchen 86 General Manager Rob Johnsin. "We're getting back to normal; hopefully things will pick up. We've been very busy as it is."

Retailers put on events for customers and clients too. Grayse El Paseo, a luxury clothing store, hosted a happy hour reopening kick-off party. "People are excited to come to an event actually, and they're thrilled to be out," Grayse General Manager Susan Stauber said. "Even though its 118 degrees, they're showing their support."

Over in Palm Springs, a "mini Villagefest" was put on to mark the occasion. Vendors set up across just one block, getting people back out to the streetfair, which is set to officially return July 1.

And with life the closest to normal in a while, some are finding a lesson. "I hope we learned something," said Carmen Rawe. "I hope we learned as a group of people, if we work together, we can solve a problem together. I think that's what we did."

Among the factors still remaining are a mandatory mask requirement for those at work. The staff at Kitchen 86 said they are hopeful for that to be struck down soon. "To be able to see our facial expressions and our smiles ... we definitely look forward to the mask removal," Johnsin said.

Cal/OSHA said by the end of this week, it's expecting to adopt new workplace regulations that would allow vaccinated people to take off their masks. Unvaccinated people would have to keep them on.