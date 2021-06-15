Summer camp is back in session in Palm Springs

News

In-person summer camp kicked off this week at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. Many kids are excited to finally be back in the building after the pandemic forced them to do online summer camp last year.

The manager of the Center, Jarvis Crawford, said he's happy to have kids back. He and his team prepared in advance to make sure the kids stay safe and healthy while enjoying camp.

The Center will be holding summer camp through July 30. It will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Palm Springs residents must pay $5 per week and non-residents $85 per week. Also, there is also a recreation membership required: $5 a year for Palm Springs residents and $25 a year for non-residents. You can register here.

Coming up at five and six, you'll hear more about all the different things your kid can do at camp this summer.