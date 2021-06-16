Splash House 2021 line-up released, tickets go on-sale on Thursday

News

The Splash House 2021 line-up is out!

Splash House is a 21+ summer festival series that takes place across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs. This year's venues include the Saguaro, the Margaritaville, and the Renaissance. The after-hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum will also return this year.

The music festival will be held on August 13-15 & 20-22.

Weekend 1 Performers:

Dom Dolla

Get Real

Shiba San

TOKiMONSTA

Tycho (DJ Set)

Whethan

Mark Knight

Moon Boots (DJ Set)

Poolside (DJ Set)

Andre Power

Blossom

CRi

Dateless

DJ Holographic

Eskuche

Greg Gonzalez

Hannah Fernando

Jared Jackson

Josh Butler

Lady Bee

Lubelski

Martin Ikin B2B Illyus & Barrientos

Mild Minds

Monki

Monte Booker

Sad Money

Seb Wildblood

Sohmi

Troy Kurtz

After Hours at the Air Museum

Friday: Lane 8 & Mason Maynard

Saturday: Green Velvet

Weekend 2 Performers:

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Camelphat

Gorgon City

San Holo

SG Lewis (DJ Set)

Sonny Fodera

The Brothers Macklovitch

Yotto

Bontan

CRi

Fernet

Ferreck Dawn

Fundido

Galcher Lustwerk

Goj!ra

Kimm Ann Foxman

Kronika

Life on Planets

Luttrell

Mercer

Pax

Rossy

Surf Mesa

Tim Baresko b2b Clyde P

Toni Varga

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)

Tsu Nami

Vincent

Yula

After Hours at the Air Museum

Friday: Special Guest & Cloonee

Saturday: MK

You can register today to access the on-sale, which will start on Thursday, June 17 at 12pm PT. Visit http://splashhouse.com/ to register.