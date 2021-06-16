Splash House 2021 line-up released, tickets go on-sale on Thursday
The Splash House 2021 line-up is out!
Splash House is a 21+ summer festival series that takes place across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs. This year's venues include the Saguaro, the Margaritaville, and the Renaissance. The after-hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum will also return this year.
The music festival will be held on August 13-15 & 20-22.
Weekend 1 Performers:
- Dom Dolla
- Get Real
- Shiba San
- TOKiMONSTA
- Tycho (DJ Set)
- Whethan
- Mark Knight
- Moon Boots (DJ Set)
- Poolside (DJ Set)
- Andre Power
- Blossom
- CRi
- Dateless
- DJ Holographic
- Eskuche
- Greg Gonzalez
- Hannah Fernando
- Jared Jackson
- Josh Butler
- Lady Bee
- Lubelski
- Martin Ikin B2B Illyus & Barrientos
- Mild Minds
- Monki
- Monte Booker
- Sad Money
- Seb Wildblood
- Sohmi
- Troy Kurtz
After Hours at the Air Museum
- Friday: Lane 8 & Mason Maynard
- Saturday: Green Velvet
Weekend 2 Performers:
- Bob Moses (Club Set)
- Camelphat
- Gorgon City
- San Holo
- SG Lewis (DJ Set)
- Sonny Fodera
- The Brothers Macklovitch
- Yotto
- Bontan
- CRi
- Fernet
- Ferreck Dawn
- Fundido
- Galcher Lustwerk
- Goj!ra
- Kimm Ann Foxman
- Kronika
- Life on Planets
- Luttrell
- Mercer
- Pax
- Rossy
- Surf Mesa
- Tim Baresko b2b Clyde P
- Toni Varga
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
- Tsu Nami
- Vincent
- Yula
After Hours at the Air Museum
- Friday: Special Guest & Cloonee
- Saturday: MK
You can register today to access the on-sale, which will start on Thursday, June 17 at 12pm PT. Visit http://splashhouse.com/ to register.
