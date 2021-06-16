Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:04 PM

Splash House 2021 line-up released, tickets go on-sale on Thursday

The Splash House 2021 line-up is out!

Splash House is a 21+ summer festival series that takes place across three hotel resorts in Palm Springs. This year's venues include the Saguaro, the Margaritaville, and the Renaissance. The after-hours party at the Palm Springs Air Museum will also return this year.

The music festival will be held on August 13-15 & 20-22.

Weekend 1 Performers:

  • Dom Dolla
  • Get Real
  • Shiba San
  • TOKiMONSTA
  • Tycho (DJ Set)
  • Whethan
  • Mark Knight
  • Moon Boots (DJ Set)
  • Poolside (DJ Set)
  • Andre Power
  • Blossom
  • CRi
  • Dateless
  • DJ Holographic
  • Eskuche
  • Greg Gonzalez
  • Hannah Fernando
  • Jared Jackson
  • Josh Butler
  • Lady Bee
  • Lubelski
  • Martin Ikin B2B Illyus & Barrientos
  • Mild Minds
  • Monki
  • Monte Booker
  • Sad Money
  • Seb Wildblood
  • Sohmi
  • Troy Kurtz

After Hours at the Air Museum

  • Friday: Lane 8 & Mason Maynard
  • Saturday: Green Velvet

Weekend 2 Performers:

  • Bob Moses (Club Set)
  • Camelphat
  • Gorgon City
  • San Holo
  • SG Lewis (DJ Set)
  • Sonny Fodera
  • The Brothers Macklovitch
  • Yotto
  • Bontan
  • CRi
  • Fernet
  • Ferreck Dawn
  • Fundido
  • Galcher Lustwerk
  • Goj!ra
  • Kimm Ann Foxman
  • Kronika
  • Life on Planets
  • Luttrell
  • Mercer
  • Pax
  • Rossy
  • Surf Mesa
  • Tim Baresko b2b Clyde P
  • Toni Varga
  • Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
  • Tsu Nami
  • Vincent
  • Yula

After Hours at the Air Museum

  • Friday: Special Guest & Cloonee
  • Saturday: MK

You can register today to access the on-sale, which will start on Thursday, June 17 at 12pm PT. Visit http://splashhouse.com/ to register.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content