B Team Solutions opens its headquarters in Desert Hot Springs

News

A new woman & minority-owned business has opened its headquarters in Desert Hot Springs.

B Team Solutions, which manufactures safety products for schools, retail, warehouse and other industries, held a grand opening Thursday morning on Pierson Boulevard.

Bethany Smith, co-founder and CEO of the company, says her team began as caterers and have been in the valley for more than 10 years.

Smith said she realized the need for her new company when she was working at the College of the Desert Street Fair.

"We noticed that our people were complaining about their backs hurting um and it was simply because their tables were too low so we went to go buy a solution for these tables that needed to be raised and there was nothing to buy," Smith said. 'That's where lift your table folding table rises were born."

B Team Solutions now sells their product in all 50 states as well as around the world. The company hopes to develop partnerships with local educational and business leaders throughout the valley.

You can learn more about the company at https://liftyourtable.com/

If you head to CVLocalLinks.com, you can scroll through a variety of restaurants, shops, hotels, fitness classes and more that are unique to the Coachella Valley and that need your support after a challenging year.