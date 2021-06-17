Riverside county honors local hospital’s vaccination efforts

News

Riverside county awarded a certificate of appreciation to Eisenhower Health for being one of the county's top vaccine distributors.

One county official said over 66,000 vaccines were distributed by Eisenhower Health. The hospital ranks among the top five distributors in the county.

Eisenhower Health's president and chief executive officer, Martin Massiello, said each vaccine clinic brought him immense joy to see people excited to get vaccinated.

