Californian’s can now have their COVID-19 vaccine card digitally

California rolled out an optional Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal. The portal allows Californians to access a digital copy of their vaccine record.

The portal asks for your name, date of birth, and email or phone number. You'll then make a four-digit pin to view the vaccine record. If the information submitted matches the official record, you'll get a text or email with the link to your digital COVID-19 vaccine record.

