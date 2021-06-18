John Paragon, best known as Jambi the Genie in ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’, dies in Palm Springs residence

News

The Riverside County Coroner's office identified the cause of death for actor John Paragon, who was found dead in his Palm Springs residence in April.

Paragon died at the age of 66 at approximately 5:49 p.m. on April 3, the coroner's office announced. His death was not announced to the public until Friday, June 18.

The coroner listed Paragon's cause of death as "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with other significant conditions of Chronic Alcohol Abuse."

Paragon is best known as Jambi the Genie in the Pee-Wee Herman television shows and movies. He returned to the role in the 2010 Broadway revival of the show.

Paul Reubens, the actor who plays Pee-Wee, wrote a tribute to Paragon on his blog, calling him his "closest friend."

"From the time we were both starting out, through my success and fame as Pee-wee Herman, John was my closest friend. And through all of those years, we had huge amounts of fun and laughed our asses off together. I really loved him."



Rest In Peace, John. I was lucky to know you so deeply.



Mekka Lekka Hi, Mekka Hiney Ho, John. Long live Jambi. - Pee-Herman Herman

He is also known as Elvira's writing partner for nearly three decades. Elvira paid tribute to Paragon on Twitter Friday morning.