Protest planned ahead of “Forever Marilyn” unveiling

The Women's March Foundation along with a coalition of other groups will be protesting Sunday at the unveiling of the "Forever Marilyn" statue.

The peaceful protest is taking place June 20 from 6pm-7:30pm at the statue base outside the Palm Springs Art Museum.

Those who wish to participate are urged to wear red, which the foundation said represents violence against women, or pink.

The Women's March Foundation's President, Emiliana Guereca said a statue like this should not be on city property.

"This particular statue the way it is built is misogynistic." said Guereca, "We are also no longer in the 1950s. There's also a Me-Too culture going on. We are demanding respect for women and public spaces, which should be part of it as well."

However, not everyone agrees. One man who came all the way from Los Angeles to take pictures of the statue said, Marilyn Monroe, is a staple of Hollywood. He said she should be celebrated and this statue does just that.

The statue was last here from 2012 to 2014 where the chairman of PS Resorts, Aftab Dada, said it was a major hit bringing revenue into the city.

The unveiling is set to happen Sunday 7 - 8pm.