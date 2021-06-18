Survey shows what residents think of ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue’s return to Palm Springs

News

The results of a survey conducted asking Palm Springs residents about the return of "Forever Marilyn" ahead of its grand unveiling ceremony this Sunday evening.

The survey was conducted with Palm Springs residents only. 300 residents responded to the survey, which was conducted by conducted by Moore Information Group and paid for by PS Resorts, the owners of the sculpture.

The first question asked residents whether they think, "The statue will be a fun and free attraction for visitors and residents of Palm Springs."

The answers came back with an overwhelming 86% agreement vs 12% disagreement.

59% wrote that they strongly agreed with that statement

28% responded that they somewhat agree

Somewhat disagree 5%

Strongly disagree 7%

Don't know 2%

The second question asked residents whether they agree that, "The statue will help our local businesses."

The responses also came back with an overwhelming 76% agreed vs 16% disagree.

Strongly agree 51%

Somewhat agree 26%

Somewhat disagree 9%

Strongly disagree 7%

Don't know 8%

The final question addressed one of the big controversies surrounding the return of the statue.

"The statue is offensive and should not be displayed in our City."

The survey ended up with a 13% agree to 83% disagree ratio among those who participated.

Strongly agree 6%

Somewhat agree 7%

Somewhat disagree 18%

Strongly disagree 65%

Don't know 4%

Although the main opposition to the return of "Forever Marilyn" was its location, there are groups that have also called the statue "hyper-sexualized," "misogynist," and "an example of upskirting."

"This particular statue the way it is built is misogynistic." said Emiliana Guereca, president of The Women's March Foundation. "We are also no longer in the 1950s. There's also a Me Too culture going on. We are demanding respect for women and public spaces, which should be part of it as well."

The organization, #MeTooMarilyn, launched a petition to stop the return of the statue earlier this year. As of June 18, the petition has more than 41,000 signatures.

In April, the groups opposing Marilyn's return joined together and held a peaceful protest in the area where the statue will be placed, Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs.

The Women's March Foundation is planning a second protest with other groups during the unveiling of "Forever Marilyn" on Sunday.

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The peaceful protest is taking place June 20 from 6pm-7:30pm at the statue base outside the Palm Springs Art Museum.

We'll have full coverage of the protest and the unveiling this Sunday on News Channel 3.